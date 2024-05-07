Advertisement

Viral Video: One of the recipes that goes viral on Instagram shows a different way of making an omelette. In the viral video, the content creator @the.shaba.kitchen, the cook uses a tomato slice to make a ring shape. They gently press the mouth of a champagne glass into the tomato to get the ring shape for the omelette.

In the video, she gets several tomato rings and sets them aside. She chops the remaining tomato 'cores' and mixes them with chives, all-purpose flour, eggs, salt and seasonings. She places the tomato rings in a pan and pours the egg mixture into the centre of each of them. She cooks these tomato-egg rings until the centre sets and each ring can be taken out separately.

The reel has crossed over 22 million views. In the comments, many users seemed interested in trying this viral recipe. One of the users wrote, "These look great - can't wait to try - definitely gonna add cheese and maybe a slice of Canadian bacon." "Looks good to me! I'd eat it."another added.

Third user commented, "I've done this with bell peppers... I need to try this."



