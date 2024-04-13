Miffed by Rajya Sabha poll result, MVA mulls legal action against Election Commission

After suffering a major setback in the Rajya Sabha elections, Maharashtra's ruling alliance expressed dismay over the poll results and accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP. Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi blamed the poll panel for the defeat of the fourth candidate and said they would seek legal opinion on the same.

Delhi Police to issue notice over hate remarks on social media; 30 AIMIM workers booked

In a development, the Delhi Police on Friday said it will issue notices to social media entities in connection with the cases registered against 31 people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. The 31 people named in the FIR include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. BJP’s expelled Delhi media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been named in the FIR.

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam's Khandipora; security forces neutralise 1 terrorist

In a massive development, an encounter broke out in the Khandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in which one terrorist has been neutralised by the forces. Notably, one army personnel also has been injured in the ongoing counter-terror operation. The J&K police on Saturday informed through its official Twitter handle about the encounter that is still underway in the Khandipora area of south Kashmir.

Justin Bieber opens up on suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome; 'My eye is not blinking'

Much-loved singer Justin Bieber had earlier taken some time off from all his tours and concerts due to some ongoing health issues. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour.

Recently, the Love Me singer took to his social media space and shared a shocking heath update revealing why he paused his Justice World tour. Through the video clip, Bieber revealed to his fans that half of his face is paralysed as he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Rajasthan: BJP expels MLA Shobharani Kushwaha for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan BJP on Saturday suspended MLA Shobharani Kushwaha from the party's primary membership for engaging in cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria expelled Kushwaha for allegedly voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in Friday's polls. She has been given 7 days' time to clarify why she voted against the party's whip.

India's economy rebounded strongly despite facing 3 major COVID-19 waves: US Treasury

Amid the attempts of the Central government to bring the Indian economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown, the US Treasury on Friday said that the country's economy has rebounded strongly despite facing three significant COVID-19 waves

Speaking about India's growth and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic waves, in its recent report to US Congress, the Treasury Department said that India's acute second wave weighed heavily on growth through the middle of 2021, delaying its economic recovery. "However, economic activity rebounded strongly in the second half of the year as India's vaccination rollout accelerated," the US Treasury said in its report as it praised India's vaccination efforts.

Biden blames Russian invasion for high food prices as US inflation hits 40-year high

In response to Friday's "Consumer Price Index" about rising inflation in the US, President Joe Biden promised that combatting inflation is going to be his "top economic priority," while blaming Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine for continued high prices of food and energy as US inflation hit 40-year high of 8.6% in May. Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Biden, who spoke at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, said: "Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more—and quickly—to get prices down here in the United States'."

Nine European nations urge NATO to beef up security in its Eastern Flank amid Ukraine war

In a key development, nine North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations on the alliance's eastern border convened in Romania on Friday, in which some leaders urged NATO to beef up security for them in the wake of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. The NATO Eastern members' conference in Bucharest on June 10, Friday, provided a forum for them to address and discuss regional security challenges and develop a united front within the 30-member security alliance. According to an ABC News report, European countries such as Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, as well as Lithuania were among those in attendance at the meeting.

West Bengal Violence: BJP's Saumitra Khan urges Amit Shah to deploy central forces

Considering the unrest situation in the state, BJP MP and West Bengal BJP vice president Saumitra Khan has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces. The state government on Friday temporarily suspended internet services in the rural parts of the Howrah district.

Zelenskyy meets UK Defence Secy; discusses arms supply as Russia aims to 'destroy' Donbas

As the brutal Russian rampage in East Europe continues for over 100 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday discussed military weapons needs with visiting British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Zelenskyy's appeal comes as he believed the escalation of the Russian attack on Ukraine's eastern flank- the Donbas region- is aimed at "destroying every city." In response, the UK diplomat reaffirmed close support for Ukraine in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked and brutal invasion."

