Tajinder Bagga slams Kejriwal post-release:'Will continue fight even if you file 100 FIRs'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after returning to his residence in Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday, Tajinder Bagga affirmed that he will continue speaking against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga stressed that his fight will continue even if 100 FIRs are filed against him and demanded punishment for the culprits in the sacrilege cases and an apology from the Delhi CM for belittling the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits. Thanking BJP leaders for their support, the BJP leader also revealed that he had answered all notices issued by the Punjab Police and announced that he will release the CCTV footage of his arrest soon.

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa likely to resign amid ongoing economic crisis

In a massive development, amid the ongoing economic turmoil in the country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is likely to step down. According to reports, the Prime Minister has responded positively to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request to resign from his position owing to the country's current situation. This comes a day after the President announced a state of emergency across the country. The Prime Minister agreed to step down at a special cabinet meeting convened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential House on May 6, the Colombo Page reported.

Kerala: PFI member arrested in RSS worker's murder case; accused was Govt school teacher

In a recent development on the RSS worker Sanjith's death case, Kerala police have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker in relation to the murder case. The accused was absconding for the last five months and has been identified as Darussalam Bawa, a 56-year old retired Kerala government lower primary school teacher.

Kirit Somaiya to seek NIA probe on reinduction of Pradeep Sharma & Sachin Vaze into police

In a key development on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya announced that he will meet the NIA next week in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. Accompanied by MLC Niranjan Davkhare and MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Somaiya met family members of Hiren at their Thane residence. Speaking to the media later, Somaiya revealed that he would urge the NIA to investigate the manner in which Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze- the key accused in the businessman's murder were reinducted into the police force. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray played a role in this process.

Northern Army commander avers LOC situation 'under control'; says 'Want peace in Kashmir'

In a major development, Northern Army commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday asserted that the forces have managed to control infiltrations at LoC to a large margin. Lt General Dwivedi further stated that the forces sought peace in Srinagar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, in his first interview, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the armed forces wanted peace in J&K.

'Russia will stay in Ukraine forever, there'll be no return to the past': Kremlin official

Russia will remain in southern Ukraine “forever”, a politician affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party claimed on Friday. Senior leader Andrey Turchak, who was touring the Moscow-occupied Kherson region said that both Russians and Ukrainians will live and prosper together in the southern oblast. This is the first time that any Russian leader has made an open claim about Russia’s alleged ambition to annex Ukraine. Also, it is important to note that Turchak’s party has been in majority since 2007 and has a considerable say in the Kremlin's decisions.

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Owaisi Lambasts Court's Survey Order; 'opening Path For Bloodshed'

On Saturday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. According to Owaisi, this was a violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, this law prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

Estonia announces assistance to Ukraine in rebuilding Zhytomyr Oblast as war enters day 73

On the 73rd day of the war in Eastern Europe, as Putin's troops continue bombarding Ukrainian cities, further damaging public infrastructure, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that her country will aid war-torn Ukraine in reconstructing the Zhytomyr oblast. On Friday, May 6, Liimets stated during a news conference in Kyiv that Estonia would want to concentrate its attention on the Zhytomyr area to assist with reconstruction, Interfax reported. The conference had in attendance, the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Ukraine.

North Korea fires unidentified projectile in its 2nd launch within a week

he Armed Forces of South Korea claimed that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards its eastern sea on Saturday. They also noted that this was North's second launch this week, implying that the country is continuing its provocative military displays, which could culminate in a nuclear test in the near future. However, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea did not immediately confirm whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it travelled. The launch comes three days after the militaries of South Korea and Japan reported the North firing a purported ballistic missile from near Pyongyang on Wednesday, May 4, the AP reported.

Anonymous hacks CCP-run website; warns China to not do 'anything stupid against Taiwan'

Cyber hacking group ‘Anonymous’ has recently hacked a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) website, further warning Beijing not to attempt "anything stupid against Taiwan." In the midst of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Anonymous stated that it is taking a break from the cyberwar on Russia, Taiwan News reported. Further, the group has claimed to hack the website of the ‘Chengdu Pidu District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference’ on Monday, May 2.

