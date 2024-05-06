MQM-P Shatters Imran Khan's Hopes; Dumps PTI Alliance To Support Pakistan Opposition

History awaits to repeat itself in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan's government heads toward a dismissal before completing its term. Before the final showdown on April 3's voting in the national assembly, in a massive blow to PTI, another ally in the ruling government has quit PM Imran Khan’s federal cabinet and signed an agreement with the opposition. Quashing Imran Khan’s diminished hope to save his government ahead of the no-confidence motion, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has officially tendered their departure from the government and signed an agreement with the joint opposition regarding the no-trust motion, as per local media reports.

NSA Ajit Doval Meets German Chancellor's Advisor Jens Plötner; Discusses Bilateral Issues

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plötner, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor on Wednesday, March 30. The duo, which met in New Delhi, discussed the bilateral relations between India and Germany along with a wide range of issues related to the two nations. According to ANI, the two sides also discussed their strategic partnership, reaffirmed its strength and resilience and underscored the immense potential that lies for both their benefits.

Suvendu Adhikari Pulls Up Mamata Banerjee For Blaming Russia-Ukraine War On Indian Govt

Sharing a video on Twitter of Mamata Banerjee accusing the Indian government of having started the military invasion of Russia in Ukraine, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari pulled up the Chief Minister for 'exceeding her limits' on Wednesday. In the tweet, Adhikari questioned Banerjee if she was not aware that her words 'could be used against India diplomatically?'

After Hijab, Halal Row Erupts In Karnataka; BJP's CT Ravi Equates It To 'economic Jihad'

After the Hijab row, a controversy over 'halal' meat broke out in Karnataka with several right-wing groups, including the ruling BJP equating it to 'economic jihad'. Issuing an appeal to Hindus ahead of Ugadi, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday asked the community to shun Halal meat and buy it from Hindu shops instead.

PM Modi Speaks To Ashok Gehlot Over Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire; Assures All Possible Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a large-scale fire broke out at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar. In his conversation with CM Gehlot, PM Modi expressed his concern over the situation and assured all possible help to tone down the problem, sources from the Centre informed. The fire reportedly broke out on Sunday evening, threatening the life of 27 tigers that are currently at the Reserve.

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Demands Apology From Arvind Kejriwal Over Remarks On The Kashmir Files

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday addressed the media and spoke about the party's Yuva Morcha's protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest condemning Kejriwal's recent remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files which highlights the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. Tejasvi Surya has stated that Yuva Morcha is seeking an apology from Kejriwal over his remarks.

RSS Chief Bhagwat To Address Kashmiri Pandits On April 3 To Mark Navreh Celebrations

Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will address the Kashmiri Hindu community via video conferencing on April 3 during Navreh celebrations. From April 1-3, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) in Jammu will host a three-day event to commemorate the 'Tyaag and Shaurya Divas' and encourage the Kashmiri Samaj to commit to returning to their motherland on the auspicious festival of Navreh.

Ukraine Tells UNSC Kremlin Is Creating Humanitarian Catastrophe As Part Of 'plan B'

In a key development, amid the ever-escalating war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya while talking at the UN Security Council has said that creating a humanitarian catastrophe is a part of the plan of Russia's military. The UN ambassador from Ukraine also added that after the "failure" of the Russian military's blitzkrieg attack, the Russian military has switched to plan B where they are allegedly 'worsening the humanitarian situation on the ground.'

14 Years After 26/11, Pakistan Minister Admits Terrorist Ajmal Kasab Was Its Citizen

Pakistan's tendency to let the cat out of the bag and spill beans over its own misdeeds does not seem to evade the international bulletin, in the latest, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid referred to deceased terrorist Ajmal Kasab and said that former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif leaked his whereabouts to India. With no apparent remorse over the fact that one of the key operators in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Kasab, belonged to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (L-e-T) organisation, the Pakistan Minister was rather spiteful that the leader of the opposition party let out a secret to Indian authorities.

Arvind Kejriwal's House Attacked By 'BJP Goons' In Presence Of Delhi Police, Claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters of attacking Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The party further claimed that the BJP supporters 'broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police.'

