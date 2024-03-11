Tajinder Bagga Arrested: Delhi BJP Chief, Party Workers Held During Protest Outside AAP HQ

Shortly after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside AAP's headquarters in Delhi and protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

In the dramatic visuals captured by Republic TV, a few BJP workers can be seen showing anger by putting posters and papers on fire. While numerous protesters also broke barricades and got involved in a fight with the AAP workers. The protesters were heard raising slogans, "Dadagiri nahin chalegi".

As a result, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has been detained by the police.

Tajinder Bagga's Father Alleges Manhandling By Punjab Police, Vows To Challenge Kejriwal

As the Delhi police managed to get the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after he was arrested by the Punjab police, Bagga's father on Friday lambasted the Punjab police for manhandling his son, and challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that Tajinder's father will also start a front against him.

Speaking to the media, Tajinder Bagga's father said, "Rules were not followed. They did not let him even wear his turban or put a cloth on his head. Tajinder requested them to allow him to wear a turban but they didn't let him. They snatched my mobile and punched me as well. I have filed a complaint against them. I will see the Punjab police in court. Our next step is that I challenge Kejriwal that now Tajinder's father will also open a front against you."

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 3 Cops Booked Post Big Revelation In Vignesh's Autopsy Report

In a massive development, 3 policemen were booked in the custodial death of Vignesh in Chennai on Friday. The development came a day after the post-mortem report revealed contusions in several body parts. This included a contusion of size 4x3cm deep on the mid parietal region of the head, and several contusions above the left eyebrow, left side of the cheek, lower hall of right forearm, right hand, left upper limb, and other places.

West Bengal: Amit Shah Visits Slain BJP Leader's Family; Demands CBI Inquiry Into Matter

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the house of the BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. Severely condemning the killing, Shah expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader and informed that the party will demand a CBI enquiry.

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Active LeT Terrorist, His Associate In Baramulla; Recover Arms

Security forces on Friday succeed again in busting a terror network in north Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting an active Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and his associate. A police officer told Republic Media Network that joint teams of the Indian Army's 46 RR, 53 BN (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police established a routine Mobile Vehicle Check Post near Hilltop of Cheradari Baramulla. The officer said during the course of action, suspicious movement was witnessed which alerted the joint searching teams. In the course of action alert teams tactfully apprehended the terrorist and his associate.

Jharkhand Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers ₹17 Cr From IAS Pooja Singhal's CA's Premises

In a major breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday recovered Rs 17 crore in cash and many incriminating documents from a Jharkhand-based CA’s house. According to the sources, the CA was appointed to IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her premises were searched as well. ED has been conducting massive searches and seizure operations in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining case. As per reports, more than 18 locations across Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are being searched. The residences of several senior officers in the Jharkhand government are also being searched.

J&K: Hizbul's Longest Surviving Commander Killed Along With 2 Other Terrorists In Pahalgam

In a major development, the chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was among three terrorists eliminated by security forces in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Muhammad Ashraf Khan alias Moulvi was killed in a gunfight during an anti-terror operation in the Batakoot area of Pahalgam in the Anantnag district of South J&K. According to Republic's sources, the anti-terror operation was a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF. Ashraf Moulvi is one of the oldest surviving terrorists of the Hizbul terror outfit, an A++ category commander of Anantnag. He has been associated with the Hizbul terror outfit since 2013 and soon became the most wanted terrorist in the valley. He was instrumental in recruiting several locals into the terror outfit.

Russia-Ukraine War: UN Plans Third Evacuation From Azovstal Steel Plant In Mariupol

The United Nations is planning a third evacuation operation to evacuate civilians trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. In a statement, the global agency informed that there are an estimated 200 civilians stranded along with the Ukrainian resistance fighters inside the steelworks facility with little or no food and water.

US Intelligence Helped Ukraine Sink Russia's Flagship Of Black Sea Fleet 'Moskva'

Pentagon’s intelligence to the Ukrainian troops helped Kyiv in sinking Russia’s most powerful surface war vessel, the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, 'Moskva’ on the 71-day of the invasion. Moscow’s symbolic Black Sea cruiser, commissioned during armed conflicts in Georgia and Syria, had sailed out of Sevastopol to attack Ukraine in February. In an extremely hard blow for the Russian forces, the cruiser Moskva ("Moscow" in Russian) sank as a result of what Russia’s Defense Ministry described as "the detonation" of a stock of ammunition caused by a “fire".

Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 Postponed As China Struggles With Huge Covid Outbreak

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China was postponed by the Olympic Council of Asia on Friday with the new date yet to be revealed according to a Chinese media report. The Asian Games were originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, from September 10 to 25. The multi-sport event, which is organised every four years, has come under the scanner due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Image: Republic World