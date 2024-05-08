US Responds To Lavrov's New Delhi Visit; Avers 'not Seeking' To Change India-Russia Ties

The United States is "not seeking to change" India's relationship with the Russian Federation, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday while responding to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to New Delhi. Acknowledging the historic India-Russia ties, Price added that Washington expects that the international community, including India, use the leverage of their relations to "speak in unison" against the unjustified assault of Ukraine.

Chris Rock Receives Apology From The Academy After Will Smith's Slap Incident At Oscars

Hollywood's biggest star-studded night of the year, the 94th Academy Awards saw a shocking turn of events after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chirs Rock in the face. The altercation between the two happened after Rock poked a joke at Will Smith's actor wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Soon after the incident, the feud became the biggest takeaway of the Oscars 2022. While the Academy had earlier initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for his violation of the Awards' Standard of Conduct, they have now apologised to Chris Rock and also thanked him for his resilience at that moment.

Ukraine Claims Five Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Liberated From Russian Occupation

While Russia continues to attack Ukraine for over a month, the Ukrainian authorities have now claimed that its military forces have liberated five settlements from Russian control. The Ukrainian Ground Forces Command reported on Telegram that Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, along with other defensive forces units in the southern Zaporizhia area, have taken control of Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai, as well as Chervone from Russian occupation.

German List Of Weapon Supplies For Ukraine Not Agreed 'with Anyone' In Kyiv: Reports

Germany’s list of weapons for Ukraine has not been agreed “with anyone” in Kyiv, Die Welt reported citing a source. As the war continued for 37th day on Friday, the German defense ministry said that they have enlisted weaponry with 300 million euros to support the Ukrainian military. The list encompassed drones and grenade launchers- both non-offensive weapons- despite the Zelenskyy administration asking for more offensive weaponry like tanks, reconnaissance and combat drones.

US Says Ukraine's Borders Must Be 'respected' But Russia Not Willing To Have Conversation

The United States wants Ukraine’s borders to be respected and upheld the same way as before Russia launched its military operation, said US Department of Defence or Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday. In a televised interview with Fox News, Kirby not only revealed that Russia was not taking US’ calls but also stated that it appeared Moscow was prioritising capturing the eastern Donbas region. He also said that Washington is willing to do “everything” which is possible to ensure Ukraine's success in the war with Russia.

Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov Says All Foreign Leased Aircraft To Remain In Russia

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated on Thursday that all foreign leased airplanes, which are still in Russia following the termination of Western leasing contracts, would remain in the nation. On Russian television, Borisov asserted, “The entire fleet, meaning foreign aircraft, will remain in Russia,” Airguide reported.

AFSPA Extended In 3 Districts Of Arunachal Pradesh Declared 'disturbed Areas'

Just a day after the central government announced about reducing the disturbed areas of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, the government has now extended the AFSPA applicable areas in three other districts of Arunachal Pradesh. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, several areas in Arunachal Pradesh followed by areas falling in the Namsai district of Himachal Pradesh bordering Assam have been categorised as disturbed areas.

Joe Biden Says Vladmir Putin Seems To Be 'self-isolating', May Have Fired Senior Advisors

US President Joe Biden has stoked declassified intelligence that Russian President Vladmir Putin is getting bad information from his advisors and said that he may have isolated himself from them. The Ukraine-Russia war has now continued for five weeks with Kremlin forces suffering gigantic losses, both in terms of personnel and ammunition. Earlier this week, the Kremlin announced that it would retreat from Kyiv and Charnihiv, however, the west has shown skepticism.

Sri Lanka: 35 Injured As Protestors Attempt To Storm President’s Home Amid Economic Crisis

At least 35 people were injured after Sri Lankan police tried to thwart agitated protestors from storming into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home Thursday evening. Some 45 demonstrators, including a woman, were detained after protests turned violent when police fired tear gas and water cannons on the thousands of protestors who descended outside the private residence of Rajapaksa. The protestors demanded the President's resignation over his incapacity to handle the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis in the island country

PM Modi Pays Homage To Sivakumara Swamiji On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Sivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka on his birth anniversary, and said "we will always remember his unparalleled community service".

"I pay homage to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of countless people," Modi tweeted.

