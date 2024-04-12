In 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, convict Waliullah Khan gets death sentence

Varanasi serial blasts convict Waliullah Khan was sentenced to death by a sessions court and was sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, sixteen years after the explosions rocked the city. At least 20 people were killed and over 100 were left injured after blasts at the Sankat Mochan temple and the cantonment railway station on March 7, 2006.

Hanuman Chalisa row: Khar Police to file chargesheet against Navneet & Ravi Rana

In a key development, the Khar Police will file a chargesheet in a case registered against independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday, June 8.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused who gave car to shooters held, 'selfie' man link revealed

In a big development in the Sidhu Moosewala probe, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested the person who had allegedly provided vehicles to the late singer's shooters. As per sources, the Mansa police are inquiring more details from the arrested accused and are expected to make big revelations soon. The police have also nabbed the man who took selfies with Sidhu Moosewala when he was leaving his house, on the day of his murder.

UK govt's anti-corruption champion resigns ahead of no-confidence vote against PM Johnson

Ahead of the no-confidence vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Conservative lawmaker and 'anti-corruption champion,' John Penrose tendered his resignation on Monday. Announcing his decision on Twitter, Penrose stated that he will be voting against the Prime Minister in a confidence vote scheduled for Monday night. "I'm sorry to have to resign as the PM’s Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it’s pretty clear he has broken it. That’s a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too," Penrose wrote in a Twitter post.

J&K L-G Sinha speaks on recent violence in valley; 'Flame flares more before going out'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multiple development projects in Srinagar and said that the security forces are preparing to their full capacity to eliminate terrorism in Kashmir. Connecting the increasing flow of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, companies and countries showing interest to invest in J&K, to the sudden surge in targetted killings in the Valley, Manoj Sinha said that the terrorists aren't able to digest the growing prospects of development in Kashmir and that's why the increase in incidents.

Kanpur violence: Police releases posters of 40 stone-pelting suspects; seeks information

Days after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police released a poster on Monday that has snips from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects that took part in the June 3 law & order incident. The police have urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest. The informants' identity would remain concealed and protected, the police have assured.

BJP slams open display of pro-Khalistan sentiment at Golden Temple; questions AAP govt

In the aftermath of the Golden Temple shocker, Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of playing a 'big game' in Punjab. In a shocking development on Monday morning, a number of people protested at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar carrying posters of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Moreover, pro-Khalistan slogans were chanted by the protesters marking the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Karnataka Congress burns half-pants in protest against RSS & BJP over textbook revision

In Karnataka, the Congress with its 'shorts campaign' against Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, sparked a row on Monday. As part of the campaign, the members of Congress first went door-to-door collecting the shorts, primarily Khaki shorts, which defined the right-wing outfit for over 90 years. They then burnt it on the streets while raising slogans.

Ukraine claims Russia has deployed Iskander-M missile launchers along Belarus border

The Ukrainian military, in its daily war update on Monday, accused Russian forces of using a medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems Pantsir, S-400 missile systems, and operational and tactical aircraft along the Belarus border. Besides, it also said that the aggressor has deployed "Iskander-M", anti-gun complexes "C1 armour", and C-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

'Humanity, not corruption': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tears into AAP’s claims with docs

The war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia continued on Sunday, with Sarma threatening to file a defamation case against the AAP leader for accusing him of corruption. Responding to Sisodia's allegations over PPE kit supply, the Assam CM tweeted, “The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.”

