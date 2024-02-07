Advertisement

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day parade in Delhi unfolded with a vibrant display of patriotism as over two dozen tableaux made their way down Kartavya Path. Each tableau depicted a unique facet of India's rich cultural diversity, historical heritage, and technological advancements. However, noticeably absent from the procession was Punjab, as the state chose not to participate in this year's tableau presentation.

Republic Day tableau often become a canvas for states to narrate their stories, celebrate local achievements, and showcase cultural marvels. Take a look at tableaux of different states in pictures.

Through vibrant tableaus, states like Manipur, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh showcased the multifaceted contributions of women in diverse fields.

This photographic journey unfolds the richness of the parade, encapsulating the essence of each state's tableau.

1. Uttar Pradesh's Tribute to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: A striking tableau from Uttar Pradesh pays homage to the grandeur of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, marking a poignant moment in the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"A majestic tableau from Uttar Pradesh, inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, graces the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi."

2. Gujarat's Dhordo: Global Icon of Tourism: The vibrant Gujarat Tableau showcases the state's 'Dhordo,' an emerging global icon of tourism development, captivating the audience with its theme during the parade.

"Gujarat's tableau paints a vivid picture of 'Dhordo,' emerging as a global icon of tourism development, in the 75th Republic Day Parade."

3. Rajasthan's Tapestry of Tradition and Empowerment: The Rajasthan tableau weaves together tradition, artistry, and women empowerment in a vibrant tapestry titled "Vikasit Bharat Main- Padharo Mahare Desh."

"Rajasthan's tableau unfolds a vibrant tapestry, showcasing tradition, artistry, and a commitment to women empowerment on Republic Day."

4. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Display: The tableau from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology illuminates Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's strides in technology during the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"In the heart of the parade, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology presents a tableau highlighting India's technological prowess."

5. Jharkhand's Artistic Performance: Artists perform alongside Jharkhand's tableau, adding a dynamic and artistic flair to the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"The artistic spirit of Jharkhand comes alive as performers grace the Republic Day Parade, complementing the state's tableau."

6. Manipur's Ima Keithel - A 500-Year-Old Tradition: The central theme of Manipur's tableau, "Ima Keithel" or "Mother's Market," captures the essence of a 500-year-old market run entirely by women, a unique gem showcased on Kartavya Path.

"Ima Keithel, a 500-year-old market run by women, takes center stage as Manipur's tableau steals the spotlight at the Republic Day Parade."

7. Tamil Nadu's Historical Electoral System: Tamil Nadu's tableau sheds light on the historical significance of the Kudavolai electoral system, a democratic stride that emerged during the 10th century Chola era.

"Tamil Nadu's tableau unfolds history, highlighting the Kudavolai electoral system, a beacon of democracy from the Chola era."

8. Andhra Pradesh's Transforming School Education: The tableau of Andhra Pradesh showcases the state's commitment to 'Transforming School Education,' a visual representation of their progressive educational initiatives.

"Andhra Pradesh's tableau reflects the transformation in school education, illustrating the state's commitment to educational progress."

9. Odisha's Women Empowerment and Handicrafts: Odisha's tableau is a harmonious blend of women empowerment and the rich handicraft and handloom sector, adding cultural depth to the Republic Day parade.

"Odisha's tableau weaves together women empowerment and the state's rich handicraft and handloom heritage, a visual delight at the parade."

10. Maharashtra's Glorious Tribute: A tableau that pays a grand tribute to the historic milestone of the 350th coronation year of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Maharashtra's tableau stands as a majestic tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrating 350 glorious years since his coronation."

These ten captivating photos offer a glimpse into the dynamic and diverse tapestry of India's 75th Republic Day Parade, where each state's tableau becomes a canvas reflecting its unique identity and contributions to the nation.