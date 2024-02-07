Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Top 10 Images from India's 75th Republic Day Parade Capturing Cultural diversity | WATCH

The 75th Republic Day parade in Delhi unfolded with a vibrant display of patriotism as over two dozen tableau made their way down Kartavya Path, watch more

Rishi Shukla
10 Captivating Photos from India's 75th Republic Day Parade
10 Captivating Photos from India's 75th Republic Day Parade | Image:pib
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day parade in Delhi unfolded with a vibrant display of patriotism as over two dozen tableaux made their way down Kartavya Path. Each tableau depicted a unique facet of India's rich cultural diversity, historical heritage, and technological advancements. However, noticeably absent from the procession was Punjab, as the state chose not to participate in this year's tableau presentation. 

Republic Day tableau often become a canvas for states to narrate their stories, celebrate local achievements, and showcase cultural marvels.  Take a look at tableaux of different states in pictures.

Advertisement

Through vibrant tableaus, states like Manipur, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh showcased the multifaceted contributions of women in diverse fields. 

This photographic journey unfolds the richness of the parade, encapsulating the essence of each state's tableau.

Advertisement

1. Uttar Pradesh's Tribute to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: A striking tableau from Uttar Pradesh pays homage to the grandeur of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, marking a poignant moment in the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"A majestic tableau from Uttar Pradesh, inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, graces the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi."

Advertisement

2. Gujarat's Dhordo: Global Icon of Tourism: The vibrant Gujarat Tableau showcases the state's 'Dhordo,' an emerging global icon of tourism development, captivating the audience with its theme during the parade.

"Gujarat's tableau paints a vivid picture of 'Dhordo,' emerging as a global icon of tourism development, in the 75th Republic Day Parade."

Advertisement

3. Rajasthan's Tapestry of Tradition and Empowerment: The Rajasthan tableau weaves together tradition, artistry, and women empowerment in a vibrant tapestry titled "Vikasit Bharat Main- Padharo Mahare Desh."

"Rajasthan's tableau unfolds a vibrant tapestry, showcasing tradition, artistry, and a commitment to women empowerment on Republic Day."

Advertisement

4. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Display: The tableau from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology illuminates Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's strides in technology during the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"In the heart of the parade, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology presents a tableau highlighting India's technological prowess."

Advertisement

5. Jharkhand's Artistic Performance: Artists perform alongside Jharkhand's tableau, adding a dynamic and artistic flair to the 75th Republic Day Parade.

"The artistic spirit of Jharkhand comes alive as performers grace the Republic Day Parade, complementing the state's tableau."

Advertisement

6. Manipur's Ima Keithel - A 500-Year-Old Tradition: The central theme of Manipur's tableau, "Ima Keithel" or "Mother's Market," captures the essence of a 500-year-old market run entirely by women, a unique gem showcased on Kartavya Path.

"Ima Keithel, a 500-year-old market run by women, takes center stage as Manipur's tableau steals the spotlight at the Republic Day Parade."

Advertisement

7. Tamil Nadu's Historical Electoral System: Tamil Nadu's tableau sheds light on the historical significance of the Kudavolai electoral system, a democratic stride that emerged during the 10th century Chola era.

"Tamil Nadu's tableau unfolds history, highlighting the Kudavolai electoral system, a beacon of democracy from the Chola era."

Advertisement

8. Andhra Pradesh's Transforming School Education: The tableau of Andhra Pradesh showcases the state's commitment to 'Transforming School Education,' a visual representation of their progressive educational initiatives.

"Andhra Pradesh's tableau reflects the transformation in school education, illustrating the state's commitment to educational progress."

Advertisement

9. Odisha's Women Empowerment and Handicrafts: Odisha's tableau is a harmonious blend of women empowerment and the rich handicraft and handloom sector, adding cultural depth to the Republic Day parade.

"Odisha's tableau weaves together women empowerment and the state's rich handicraft and handloom heritage, a visual delight at the parade."

Advertisement

10. Maharashtra's Glorious Tribute: A tableau that pays a grand tribute to the historic milestone of the 350th coronation year of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

"Maharashtra's tableau stands as a majestic tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrating 350 glorious years since his coronation."

Advertisement

These ten captivating photos offer a glimpse into the dynamic and diverse tapestry of India's 75th Republic Day Parade, where each state's tableau becomes a canvas reflecting its unique identity and contributions to the nation. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement