Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Top 25 Mantras Shared by PM Modi During 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

On Monday, PM Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers as part of the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha where he discussed the stress caused by examinations and gave tips for handling the same.

Press Trust Of India
PM Modi
PM Modi interacting with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' | Image:Republic
Here are the top 25 mantras shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the seventh edition of "Pariksha pe Charcha" on Monday:

 1. Parents should not make report cards of their children as their visiting cards.

2. There is nothing like the "right time", do not wait for it.

3. Instil resilience in children to help them cope with pressures.

4. Student-teacher bond must be beyond syllabus and curriculum.

5. Make effective use of technology and mobile phones with the help of judgement-based decision-making.

6. Screen time eats into sleep time; I fall asleep within 30 seconds of going to bed.

7. Never sow seeds of competition and rivalry between your children, siblings should be an inspiration for each other.

8. Teachers must not take their profession as a mere job, they should take it as a means to empower the lives of students.

9. If there are millions of challenges, there are billions of solutions as well.

10. Compete with yourself, not with your friend.

11. Don’t keep preparing until the last moment, approach exams with a relaxed mindset to avoid unwanted tension.

12. Failures must not cause disappointments, every mistake is a new learning.

13. When there is no selfish motive, there is never confusion in decision.

14. Students, families and teachers need to collectively address the issue of external stress while evolving the process rather than implementing a systematic theory.

15. Doing well in exams is not a zero-sum game.

16. Friendship is not a transactional emotion, rejoice in the success of your friends too.

17. Need to avoid mistakes due to over-enthusiasm of the parents or over-sincerity of the students.

18. Trust deficit in families needs to be rectified.

19. Parents should not over-hype the exam day with new clothes, rituals or stationery.

20. Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy.

21. Create 'no gadget zones' in houses.

22. Establish transparency between family members, share phone passcodes with them, and no gadgets during dinner.

23. Just like mobile phones, human bodies need recharging too.

24. Always make friends who are more intelligent and work harder, you must be inspired by such friends.

25. Practice writing for exams in pen and paper mode, habit of writing declining due to computers and phones. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

