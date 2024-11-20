Published 14:41 IST, November 20th 2024
Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail
Panda was arrested on July 18, 2014, in Berhampur and has been in jail since. He is accused in over 130 Maoist-related cases across various districts.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail /Representative Image | Image: Shutterstock
14:41 IST, November 20th 2024