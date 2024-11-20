sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail

Published 14:41 IST, November 20th 2024

Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail

Panda was arrested on July 18, 2014, in Berhampur and has been in jail since. He is accused in over 130 Maoist-related cases across various districts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail
Top Maoist Leader Wants To Pursue MA in Public Administration from Jail /Representative Image | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:41 IST, November 20th 2024