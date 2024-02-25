Advertisement

Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,150 crore in Dwarka in Gujarat. After the inauguration event, he addressed a public gathering.

Earlier in the day, he dedicated the nation, Gujarat’s first sea-link and country’s first cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu. Highlighting the importance of Sudarshan Setu, he said it is an engineering marvel. He said," "Sudarshan Setu is not just a facility, it is also an engineering marvel. Students of structural engineering should come and study the Sudarshan Setu. It is India's longest cable bridge...".

Advertisement

#WATCH | Dwarka, Gujarat: PM Modi says, "Sudarshan Setu is not just a facility, it is also an engineering marvel. Students of structural engineering should come and study the Sudarshan Setu. It is India's longest cable bridge..." pic.twitter.com/TfE7rIRzu7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Before the inauguration event, the PM also went underwater, in the deep sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. PM Modi also launched an attack on Congress over scams during the UPA government. Here are the top quotes of PM Modi’s speech.



Advertisement

PM Modi's Top Quotes

“I thank Ahir Mother for their blessings. A video went viral a few days ago that 37,000 Ahir women did garba together...People me how was this happening in sync. I told them that 37,000 women doing Garba is nothing, the bigger fact is that there is at least a total of 25,000 kg of gold is there on all of them combined... I bow down in front of Dwarka Dham, the workplace of Lord Krishna... Everything here happens with the will of Lord Krishna only...”

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”

“From several years, I wanted to visit and offer prayers at the submerged city of Dwarka. That wish got fulfilled today, and I am very emotional about it.”

“When I was CM, Congress never paid heed to my requests. The inauguration of Sudarshan Setu was destined to be done by me.“

“People of Devbhoomi Dwarka have started a cleanliness mission.”

“When I gave the guarantee of making a new India, Opposition made fun of it. Now, people witnessing new India in front of their eyes.”

“Congress focused on building one family. They only focused on suppressing scams. In 10 years before 2014, Congress could make India 11th economy. Congress looted budget alloted for infra”

