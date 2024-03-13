×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Top Truecaller Executive Impressed By 'Namo Bharat' Train, Says 'It Breaks Stereotypes'

Viral: Kopec highlighted Indian heritage and talked on how seeing the Taj Mahal and Jaipur's forts opened his eyes

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Truecaller Product Director's Views Changed After A Trip To India With His Polish Mother
Truecaller Product Director's Views Changed After A Trip To India With His Polish Mother | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Viral: The Truecaller product director in Poland, Szymon Kopec, recently brought his mother to India, where she expressed how the experience altered her perception of the nation. In an extensive article on X, Kopec exposed a number of myths held by Polish people regarding India, such as the idea that the country is home to overcrowded trains and slums. He gave a fresh viewpoint on the nation by discussing how his mother's experience disproved these myths.

Kopec detailed several experiences from his trip in India in his post. "The mundanests of things were an attraction - especially taxi rides and grocery shopping." He included everything from taxi rides to grocery shopping to purchasing curry spice. "She arrived with the intention of buying my sister some curry spice, but she was shocked to learn that there were other varieties." 

Advertisement

In reference to the "image" of India in Poland, Kopec dispelled certain myths by declaring that they completed the Vande Bharat "perfectly" and on schedule. Unfortunately, most Polish people have an impression of India that is filled with overcrowded trains, impoverished areas, and people living off slums. Vande Bharat broke a few preconceptions by showing up on time. "Dehli and its lush, well-kept neighborhoods are no different," he continued. According to Kopec, his mother was taken aback by the Indian tech ecosystem. The tech sector completely astounded her. "Tech ecosystem blew her mind. In Poland we’re so far behind in that regard, while here I’ve shown her that there’s an app for literally anything she imagines + 6 alternatives from competitors," he added.

Advertisement

Kopec highlighted Indian heritage and talked on how seeing the Taj Mahal and Jaipur's forts opened his eyes. We don't learn even a tiny bit of India's history in school. "Exploring the pre-colonial Jaipur forts and the Taj Mahal opened my eyes to the country's past for many years," he said. Kopec concluded his journey by mentioning how much his mother enjoyed connecting with people, even though they didn't speak the same language. And lastly, it goes without saying that her greatest love was for humans. Even though she was unable to talk with people, she was able to observe happiness everywhere and treasure the brief encounters because everyone was incredibly nice and there had been no unpleasant experiences.

Truecaller co-founder Nami Zarringhalam responded to Kopec's post on X by discussing his trip to India with his mother and how it was comparable to what he had experienced.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

a minute ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

a minute ago
Sunil Gavaskar

IPL 2024 Commentators

2 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

7 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

8 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

9 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

14 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

16 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

17 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

17 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

17 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

18 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

19 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

22 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

23 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

24 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo