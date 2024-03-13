Advertisement

Viral: The Truecaller product director in Poland, Szymon Kopec, recently brought his mother to India, where she expressed how the experience altered her perception of the nation. In an extensive article on X, Kopec exposed a number of myths held by Polish people regarding India, such as the idea that the country is home to overcrowded trains and slums. He gave a fresh viewpoint on the nation by discussing how his mother's experience disproved these myths.

Kopec detailed several experiences from his trip in India in his post. "The mundanests of things were an attraction - especially taxi rides and grocery shopping." He included everything from taxi rides to grocery shopping to purchasing curry spice. "She arrived with the intention of buying my sister some curry spice, but she was shocked to learn that there were other varieties."

I've traveled with my mom in India 🇮🇳 for a week and here's what she loved about it ⬇️



It was her first time out of Europe and she doesn't speak English. She's heard a lot about the country from me, read in Polish media, yet everything around here was shocking.



1. The… pic.twitter.com/Y0Du0GSBwR — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) March 9, 2024

In reference to the "image" of India in Poland, Kopec dispelled certain myths by declaring that they completed the Vande Bharat "perfectly" and on schedule. Unfortunately, most Polish people have an impression of India that is filled with overcrowded trains, impoverished areas, and people living off slums. Vande Bharat broke a few preconceptions by showing up on time. "Dehli and its lush, well-kept neighborhoods are no different," he continued. According to Kopec, his mother was taken aback by the Indian tech ecosystem. The tech sector completely astounded her. "Tech ecosystem blew her mind. In Poland we’re so far behind in that regard, while here I’ve shown her that there’s an app for literally anything she imagines + 6 alternatives from competitors," he added.

Kopec highlighted Indian heritage and talked on how seeing the Taj Mahal and Jaipur's forts opened his eyes. We don't learn even a tiny bit of India's history in school. "Exploring the pre-colonial Jaipur forts and the Taj Mahal opened my eyes to the country's past for many years," he said. Kopec concluded his journey by mentioning how much his mother enjoyed connecting with people, even though they didn't speak the same language. And lastly, it goes without saying that her greatest love was for humans. Even though she was unable to talk with people, she was able to observe happiness everywhere and treasure the brief encounters because everyone was incredibly nice and there had been no unpleasant experiences.

Truecaller co-founder Nami Zarringhalam responded to Kopec's post on X by discussing his trip to India with his mother and how it was comparable to what he had experienced.