Tornado Causes Chaos At Valmidi Sri Sitaramula Kalyanam In Telangana, Several Devotees Injured

Hyderabad: A massive tornado struck the Valmidi Sri Sitaramula Kalyanam in Telangana, causing tents to collapse and injuring several devotees. The incident occurred when strong winds caused the tents to collapse, leaving many people trapped beneath them. Following the incident, the injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while a few were given first aid treatment at the site.

According to the reports, the tornado, which struck without warning, left people surprised. The collapse of the tents caused panic among the devotees, who rushed to safety in a state of confusion and fear. The scene was chaotic, with people screaming and trying to free themselves from the debris.

The people at the site alleged that the injured devotees were forced to rely on private vehicles to reach the hospital, as there were no ambulances available at the scene. The people and their family members expressed their anger over the lack of emergency services.

Reports also suggested that the tornado disrupted the food arrangements at the event, leaving many people without access to meals. The organisers were forced to scramble to provide alternative arrangements, but the incident had already caused major disruption to the proceedings.

A few videos also surfaced on the social media, wherein victims can be seen receiving first aid at the incident site.