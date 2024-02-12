Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Touching Video Of Fishermen Rescuing And Setting Free 3 Dolphins Caught In Nets Goes Viral | WATCH

Tamil Nadu: Three dolphins were released from fishing nets by a group of fishermen and forest department workers.

Pritam Saha
Dolphin Setting Free By Fishermen
Dolphin Setting Free By Fishermen | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Whales and dolphins are not intended for fishing, yet tragically, a great proportion of them do die underwater, entangled in nets and unable to breathe. The issue is that whales and dolphins have a hard time spotting nylon fishing nets, as a result, they swim into them, get entanglement, and end up imprisoned beneath the surface of the ocean. Every year, fishing nets and ropes unintentionally kill hundreds of thousands of whales and dolphins worldwide. But in a heartwarming video clip in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, three dolphins were released from fishing nets by a group of fishermen and forest department workers. 

Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video of fishermen freeing three dolphins from a net and releasing them into the water to return to their natural home was posted by Supriya Sahu, an IAS official in her X, formerly Twitter account. The fisherman are seen in the brief footage hurriedly removing the dolphin from the nets. They return the fish to the sea when the nets are untangled. The dolphin struggles a little at first to swim back, but ultimately it disappears far into the water.

Fishermen's Efforts Appreciated

"Local fishermen and Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescued and released three dolphins that were accidentally caught in fishing nets at Kakaladi in the Ramnathapuram District," the post's caption stated. "Bravo to them. The District Government will give them recognition," Sahu added. It was only a day ago that this video was shared. It has received 1500 likes, numerous comments, and 50,000 views since it was shared. The fishermen's efforts were much appreciated.

Since whales and dolphins are aquatic animals that depend on air to survive, becoming entangled in a net, rope, or fishing line might force them to race against the clock in order to free themselves. Some break teeth, rip muscles, and sheer off fins in their effort to get away and avoid suffocating or becoming caught in gear. They may get more entangled the harder they try.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

