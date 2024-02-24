Advertisement

Coimbatore: Elephants are known for their strong familial bonds and protective parenting skills. A dramatic video that went viral immediately seemed to put everything on display. Rescuers carried a hungry baby elephant on their shoulders to its worried mother in a heartwarming footage.

Heartwarming Video

Separated from its mother, the baby elephant was left hungry and confused after falling into a canal. The moment the young elephant kept returning to the rescue team in spite of the rangers' attempts to push it in the direction of the area of the jungle where its mother was waiting, though, turned the footage into something truly unique. With nothing else to do, they had to sling the baby elephant over their shoulders and take it to its mother. After a while, the mother finally paid the baby another visit and lured it back into the bush.

Our hearts are melting with joy to see the Elephant mother raising her trunk to thank our foresters after they rescued and united a very young baby elephant with the mother. The baby had slipped and fallen into a canal in Pollachi in Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu. The Mother… pic.twitter.com/wjJjl0b2le — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 24, 2024

Fabulous Rescue Team

IAS Supriya Sahu shared the lovely video on X, formerly Twitter. The description says, “Our hearts are melting with joy to see the Elephant mother raising her trunk to thank our foresters after they rescued and united a very young baby elephant with the mother. The baby had slipped and fallen into a canal in Pollachi in Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu. The Mother tried hard to rescue the baby but the young one was unable to come out due to strong water flow. Kudos to the team for their exceptional efforts which led to the successful reunion even though the operation was fraught with risks. Fabulous work by FD Ramasubraniam, DD B.Teja, Pugalenthi FRO, Thilakar Forester, Saravanan Forest guard,Vellingiri Forest guard, Murali Forest watcher, Rasu Forest watcher, Balu APW, Nagaraj APW, Mahesh APW, & Chinnathan forest guard.”

Advertisement

The video has received a ton of likes, comments, and about 27 K views since it was shared. A user posted, "This heartwarming sight truly reminds us of the deep bond between animals and humans. Kudos to the heroic efforts of our dedicated foresters in rescuing and reuniting the young baby elephant with its mother. Such acts of compassion restore our faith in humanity and emphasize the importance of wildlife conservation. Grateful to witness this beautiful gesture in Pollachi, Coimbatore District."