Tourism is Breaking All Records in J&K: PM Modi in Srinagar | Top Quotes

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and launched developmental projects of Rs 6,400 Crore to boost the agro-economy and to boost tourism.

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir,' PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’, valued at Rs 5000 crore, to enhance the Union Territory's agricultural economy for J and K.

He later addressed the rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and interacted with beneficiaries. He said, "The feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words..."

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Srinagar:

"I have been told that 1 lakh people from 285 blocks have joined us virtually. I want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is that new J&K for which we have been waiting for decades. It is that new J&K for which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life. This new J&K has a bright future and the courage to overcome challenges...Seeing your happy faces, 140 crore people across the country are feeling satisfied..."

"Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee..."

"Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism... The power of development, tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat..."

"Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country..."

"Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to J&K and host their weddings...The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here...Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K..."

"I have always treated the people of J&K as my family. The people of my family stay in my heart, and 'Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar' is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in J&K will not stop at any cost. In the next few days, Ramazan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramazan...Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well..."

"In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world...Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP's symbol is also a lotus and Jammu & Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus..."