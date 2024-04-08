Advertisement

Shopian: A terrorist attack took place at south Kashmir's Padpawan in Shopian today at 8:35 pm, when militants opened fire at a hotel. A non-local tourist guide was critically injured in the attack and has been shifted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment. The attack was reportedly carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), by a terrorist Shahid Kutte.

The tourist guide has been identified as Dilranjan Singh, 45, who hails from Delhi. He got a bullet injury on his abdomen and arm in the attack. The guide-cum-driver was accompanied with two German nationals when the attack took place. The two tourists - a male named Adgar Zil Arman and a female named Silly Rabber - are safe under the care of the police.

Advertisement

The terror attack took place at Daanish Resorts, Heerpora in Shopian. According to the staff, the foreign tourists and the guide were having dinner, when armed terrorists entered and opened fire on them.

As a result of the attack, all entry and exit points of nearby areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been sealed by joint security forces, who have launched a massive cordon and search operation. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

The Police said in a statement, “A taxi driver was fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora Shopian and got injured. Search operation is going on. Further details shall follow.”

This is a developing story.