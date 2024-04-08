×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Tourist Guide-Cum-Driver Critically Injured in Terror Attack in Shopian, Security Tightened

A terrorist attack took place at south Kashmir's Padpawan in Shopian today, in which a non-local tourist guide and driver was critically injured.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shopian: A terrorist attack took place at south Kashmir's Padpawan in Shopian today at 8:35 pm, when militants opened fire at a hotel. A non-local tourist guide was critically injured in the attack and has been shifted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment. The attack was reportedly carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), by a terrorist Shahid Kutte. 

The tourist guide has been identified as Dilranjan Singh, 45, who hails from Delhi. He got a bullet injury on his abdomen and arm in the attack. The guide-cum-driver was accompanied with two German nationals when the attack took place. The two tourists - a male named Adgar Zil Arman and a female named Silly Rabber - are safe under the care of the police.

Advertisement

The terror attack took place at Daanish Resorts, Heerpora in Shopian. According to the staff, the foreign tourists and the guide were having dinner, when armed terrorists entered and opened fire on them.

As a result of the attack, all entry and exit points of nearby areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been sealed by joint security forces, who have launched a massive cordon and search operation. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

The Police said in a statement, “A taxi driver was fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora Shopian and got injured. Search operation is going on. Further details shall follow.”

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive

S Jaishankar Exclusive

a few seconds ago
Assam: Woman Hacks To Death Three Children, Injures Minor Sister

Assam: Woman Hacks To Dea

a few seconds ago
Jasprit Bumrah Lethal Bowling Against Gujarat Titans

Yadav to replace Shami

3 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on 400+

11 minutes ago
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian

Terror Attack in Kashmir

11 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Dube & Rinku gets backing

13 minutes ago
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma On Maidaan

13 minutes ago
Golf

FOCUS: Golf Championship

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav LSG

Yadav's injury concern

18 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal stuns world no. 38

21 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

26 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

30 minutes ago
Pakistan cricket team's training

Pak cricket team or army

31 minutes ago
Chamkila screening

Chamkila Screening

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's Viral Video

36 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

    World9 hours ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News10 hours ago

  4. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News10 hours ago

  5. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo