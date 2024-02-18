Updated September 7th, 2021 at 07:47 IST
Toxic gas kills two workers in Gandhidham
Gandhidham (Guj), Sep 6 (PTI) Two maintenance workers died after inhaling a toxic gas at a sewage pumping station in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, a police official said.
The deceased, identified as Guru Prasad, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Mukesh Chavda, a resident of Bhimasar village of Kutch district, were involved in cleaning work at the sewage pumping station near a bus station when the incident took place, he said.
As per an accidental death report registered by the Gandhidham 'B' division police, the duo was part of a maintenance team deployed at the sewage pumping station by their contractor.
"They put a large pipe inside the manhole to pump solid waste ahead in order to clear clogging in the sewer line. Suddenly, Prasad lost control and fell into the sewer. To save him, Chavda, too, entered into the manhole.
"However, both died on the spot after inhaling a toxic gas," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Neeru Barot. PTI PJT RSY RSY
Published September 7th, 2021 at 07:47 IST
