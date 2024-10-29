Published 12:55 IST, October 29th 2024
Trade With India Will Not Be Affected In Long Term, Says Bangladesh's Top Business Body Chief
Trade with India will not be affected in the long term due to unrest, despite the decline in trade, Bangladesh's top business body chief said
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Trade with India will not be affected in the long term due to unrest, despite the decline in trade, Bangladesh's top business body chief said | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
12:55 IST, October 29th 2024