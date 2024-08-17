sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 22:51 IST, August 17th 2024

Traders At Delhi's Sadar Bazaar Threaten Protest Over Traffic Jams

Traders in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar plan to protest against traffic issues, accusing police of issuing fines instead of managing congestion.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Traders at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar threaten protest over traffic jams
Traders at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar threaten protest over traffic jams | Image: PTI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:51 IST, August 17th 2024