English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Traffic Advisory Issued by Delhi Police Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo March'

At Singhu Border, traffic restrictions for commercial vehicles will begin from February 12, followed by restrictions for all vehicles from Feb 13.

Isha Bhandari
Traffic Advisory Issued by Delhi Police Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo March'
Traffic Advisory Issued by Delhi Police Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo March' | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the proposed farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' is set to commence on February 13, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to mitigate potential disruptions. With massive security arrangements in place at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, officials have outlined diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth traffic flow amidst the anticipated rally.

At Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana), traffic restrictions for commercial vehicles will begin from February 12, followed by restrictions for all vehicles from February 13. Interstate buses intending to travel towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 are advised to take alternative routes through Majnu Ka Tilla to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are instructed to use specified exits on NH-44 to reach Auchandi Border or Outer Ring Road for different destinations.

Advertisement

Around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP), commuters heading to Ghaziabad are advised to utilize alternative routes through Pushta road, Patparganj road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. Traffic destined for Haryana via NH-44 is encouraged to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Similarly, at Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana), vehicles bound for Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., via Rohtak Road are directed to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road.

Advertisement

The 'Delhi Chalo March,' organized by approximately 200 farmers' unions, is expected to witness a large turnout from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. With extensive preparations underway, including the installation of nails and barricades, authorities aim to prevent any unauthorized entry of vehicles carrying protesters into the national capital.

Commuters are urged to adhere to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police to avoid inconvenience and ensure the smooth functioning of traffic during the scheduled march.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle29 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World32 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories35 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement