Advertisement

New Delhi: As the proposed farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' is set to commence on February 13, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to mitigate potential disruptions. With massive security arrangements in place at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, officials have outlined diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth traffic flow amidst the anticipated rally.

At Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana), traffic restrictions for commercial vehicles will begin from February 12, followed by restrictions for all vehicles from February 13. Interstate buses intending to travel towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 are advised to take alternative routes through Majnu Ka Tilla to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are instructed to use specified exits on NH-44 to reach Auchandi Border or Outer Ring Road for different destinations.

Advertisement

Around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP), commuters heading to Ghaziabad are advised to utilize alternative routes through Pushta road, Patparganj road, or Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. Traffic destined for Haryana via NH-44 is encouraged to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Similarly, at Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana), vehicles bound for Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., via Rohtak Road are directed to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road.

Advertisement

The 'Delhi Chalo March,' organized by approximately 200 farmers' unions, is expected to witness a large turnout from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. With extensive preparations underway, including the installation of nails and barricades, authorities aim to prevent any unauthorized entry of vehicles carrying protesters into the national capital.

Commuters are urged to adhere to the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police to avoid inconvenience and ensure the smooth functioning of traffic during the scheduled march.