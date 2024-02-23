Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Traffic Advisory: Several Old Delhi Routes Diverted on February 25, 26 for Idgah Gathering

In view of the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah, several Old Delhi routes will likely be diverted from 21:00 on Sunday to 11:00 on Monday.

Digital Desk
A traffic advisory has been put out regarding diversions in Old Delhi on Sunday and Monday.
A traffic advisory has been put out regarding diversions in Old Delhi on Sunday and Monday. | Image:PTI/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In view of the annual Ijtema at the Shahi Idgah, the Delhi Police has put out a traffic advisory, notifying the public about diversions on several routes in Old Delhi on February 25 and 26. As per the advisory, the diversions will apply at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ram Kumar Marg, Mori Gate red light, Jhandewalan roundabout, Azad Market chowk, Khoya Mandi, Barf Khana Chowk and Panchkuian roundabout, among other places. 

The diversions will be made on the aforementioned routes as per requirements from 21:00 on Sunday to 11:00 on Monday.  

Advertisement

Shahi Idgah management committee, Eidgah Road Sadar Bazar, is taking out an annual Ijtema from Sunday to Monday at Shahi Idgah and dispersal will take place on Monday in central Delhi, the Delhi Police in an advisory said.

Around 1.5 lakh devotees will participate in the programme, it said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

3 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

3 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

5 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

6 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

8 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

8 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

8 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI-led rally on Wall Street fizzled out, Nvidia pares gains

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictions

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  3. Bengaluru firm faces EU sanctions over alleged ties with Russia

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Zurich Insurance to pick 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Cristiano Ronaldo shares a picture along with son

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo