Traffic Advisory: Several Old Delhi Routes Diverted on February 25, 26 for Idgah Gathering

A traffic advisory has been put out regarding diversions in Old Delhi on Sunday and Monday. | Image: PTI/Representational

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In view of the annual Ijtema at the Shahi Idgah, the Delhi Police has put out a traffic advisory, notifying the public about diversions on several routes in Old Delhi on February 25 and 26. As per the advisory, the diversions will apply at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ram Kumar Marg, Mori Gate red light, Jhandewalan roundabout, Azad Market chowk, Khoya Mandi, Barf Khana Chowk and Panchkuian roundabout, among other places.

The diversions will be made on the aforementioned routes as per requirements from 21:00 on Sunday to 11:00 on Monday.

Advertisement

Shahi Idgah management committee, Eidgah Road Sadar Bazar, is taking out an annual Ijtema from Sunday to Monday at Shahi Idgah and dispersal will take place on Monday in central Delhi, the Delhi Police in an advisory said.

Around 1.5 lakh devotees will participate in the programme, it said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.