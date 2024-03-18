Traffic was also affected on Faiz Road in the carriageway from the Bagga Link roundabout towards Kalka Das Chowk due to a bus breakdown. | Image: Delhi Traffic Police/ X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Three buses broke down in different parts of south Delhi, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic on the MB Road on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to appraise people about the traffic situation and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

Advertisement

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Hamdard due to breakdown of three buses near Batra Hospital, Pipal Chowk and Hamdard T-Point respectively.



Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/PypUJaqtwx — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 18, 2024

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Hamdard due to breakdown of three buses near Batra Hospital, Pipal Chowk and Hamdard T-Point respectively," it said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Traffic was also affected on Faiz Road in the carriageway from the Bagga Link roundabout towards Kalka Das Chowk due to a bus breakdown. Similarly, traffic was also affected on Prithviraj Road due to the breakdown of a bus at Q-Point.

Data obtained by PTI from Delhi Traffic Police revealed that 79 DTC or cluster buses broke down every day in the city between July 2022 and June 2023 with around 40 minutes taken to attend to the situation.

Advertisement

Police also said that due to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's construction work between Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk, traffic will remain affected on Outer Ring Road near Power House opposite RU Block in Pitampura for around two months.

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)