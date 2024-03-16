×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 National Highways, 279 Roads Closed as Snow, Rain Lash Himachal Pradesh | Details

Manali received traces of snow in the past 24 hours, the MeT said on Saturday

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Snowfall in Himachal
Manali received traces of snow in the past 24 hours | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Shimla: A total of 279 roads, including four national highways, have been closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh due to recent snow and rains even though the state witnessed a dry day on Friday.

Manali received traces of snow in the past 24 hours, the MeT said on Saturday, adding a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 20.

The state emergency operation centre issued advisory:

  • About 96 per cent of the total roads are blocked in the high altitude and tribal areas
  • A maximum of 249 roads were closed in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti
  • 11 roads were in Chamba and nine in Kinnaur on Friday night
  • Four roads are blocked each in Kullu and Mandi
  • One road each is closed in Kangra and Shimla
  • As many as 246 transformers are out of order and three water supply schemes are disrupted

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong at minus 7.7 degree Celsius was the coldest at night while Kukumseri recorded a low of minus 4.1 degree Celsius.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

