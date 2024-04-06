×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Traffic ALERT: Month Long Traffic Restrictions to Remain in Place in Hyderabad | Here’s Why

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of the laying of SWG sewer lines at Ramkote and King Koti for a month.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Hyderabad Traffic
Hyderabad Traffic | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: The people in Hyderabad will experience certain traffic restrictions at a few places for around a month in view of the construction work of the sewer line in Ramkote and King Koti areas. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have reportedly imposed traffic restrictions owing to the laying of SWG sewer lines at Ramkote and King Koti for a month starting April 5. The ongoing construction work will halt the traffic movement in the area pushing the traffic police to impose traffic restrictions in the areas.

According to the traffic police of Hyderabad, vehicular traffic movement from Ramkote to Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be allowed one-way as required. While, traffic from King Koti ‘X’ road to Ramkote ‘X’ road via Eden Gardens will be diverted towards Cemetery, Narayanguda.

Advertisement

Furthermore, traffic from Narayanguda Cemetery Rotary towards Ramkote via Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be diverted towards King Koti ‘X’ road.

In wake of all the restrictions imposed in these particular areas, the Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to take note of these works and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

8 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

19 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

30 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

44 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo