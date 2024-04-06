Advertisement

Hyderabad: The people in Hyderabad will experience certain traffic restrictions at a few places for around a month in view of the construction work of the sewer line in Ramkote and King Koti areas. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have reportedly imposed traffic restrictions owing to the laying of SWG sewer lines at Ramkote and King Koti for a month starting April 5. The ongoing construction work will halt the traffic movement in the area pushing the traffic police to impose traffic restrictions in the areas.

According to the traffic police of Hyderabad, vehicular traffic movement from Ramkote to Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be allowed one-way as required. While, traffic from King Koti ‘X’ road to Ramkote ‘X’ road via Eden Gardens will be diverted towards Cemetery, Narayanguda.

Furthermore, traffic from Narayanguda Cemetery Rotary towards Ramkote via Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be diverted towards King Koti ‘X’ road.

In wake of all the restrictions imposed in these particular areas, the Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to take note of these works and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

