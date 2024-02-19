Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes on Tuesday: Advisory

A traffic advisory has been put out ahead of UP Governor Anandiben Patel's planned visit to the Saras Ajeevika Mela on Tuesday afternoon.

Digital Desk
An advisory has been put out notifying the public of traffic diversions in Noida on Tuesday.
Image:PTI/ Representational
NOIDA: In view of the visit of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's planned visit to the Saras Ajeevika Mela on Tuesday afternoon, the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic authority has issued an advisory notfying commuters of brief traffic diversions on certain routes. The traffic diversions will be put in place on the routes of the Chilla border, DND Loop, Film City flyover, Sector 18, Sector 27, the Elevated Road, NTPC underpass and the Sector 31-25 intersection. 

Furthermore, the advisory states that diversions may also affect traffic at the Gijhor intersection, routes around Sector 60, Model Town, Shilp Hatt at Section 33 among others. 

"The traffic going from the Chilla border to Greater Noida will be able to reach the destination via the DSC route from Sector 14 A flyover to the Sector 15 roundabout. Vehicles going from DND border to Greater Noida will be able to reach their destination via Sector 18 from the Rajnigandha Chowk," the police said.

"The traffic going from the Film City tri-section via the Elevated Road will be allowed via Sector 37 through the Mahamaya flyover. The traffic going towards Sector 18 and DND through the Elevated Road from Sector 60 will be allowed via Sector 60, Sector 71, City Centre and Sector 3," it added.

The police said during the period of diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed passage.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

