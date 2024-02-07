Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Traffic Snarls in Delhi Amid AAP, BJP Protests, Avoid These Routes | Details here

Traffic snarls were reported at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road in Delhi.

Manisha Roy
DELHI JAM
The traffic diversions comes amid protest by AAP and BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Vehicular movement in the national capital was affected on Friday morning, in view of heavy security being deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. Traffic snarls were reported at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road. 

The Delhi traffic police said the vehicular movement will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes in the day. A huge traffic jam was also reported from Ghazipur and UP Gate all the way till Yamuna Bridge and Sarai Kale Khan. The entire stretch in front of Akshardham is totally choked.

The traffic diversions comes amid AAP’s protest over alleged rigging in Chandigarh mayor election and BJP’s demonstration over alleged corruption of by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal who skipped the fifth ED summon in Delhi Excise policy case is also expected to join the party workers & leaders in holding a protest outside BJP Headquarters.
 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

