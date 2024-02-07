Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST
Traffic Snarls in Delhi Amid AAP, BJP Protests, Avoid These Routes | Details here
Traffic snarls were reported at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road in Delhi.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Vehicular movement in the national capital was affected on Friday morning, in view of heavy security being deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. Traffic snarls were reported at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road.
The Delhi traffic police said the vehicular movement will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes in the day. A huge traffic jam was also reported from Ghazipur and UP Gate all the way till Yamuna Bridge and Sarai Kale Khan. The entire stretch in front of Akshardham is totally choked.
Advertisement
The traffic diversions comes amid AAP’s protest over alleged rigging in Chandigarh mayor election and BJP’s demonstration over alleged corruption of by the Kejriwal government.
Advertisement
Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal who skipped the fifth ED summon in Delhi Excise policy case is also expected to join the party workers & leaders in holding a protest outside BJP Headquarters.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls backBusiness News16 minutes ago
65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, DiesIndia News17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.