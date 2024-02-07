Traffic Snarls in Delhi Amid AAP, BJP Protests, Avoid These Routes | Details here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Vehicular movement in the national capital was affected on Friday morning, in view of heavy security being deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. Traffic snarls were reported at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road.

The Delhi traffic police said the vehicular movement will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes in the day. A huge traffic jam was also reported from Ghazipur and UP Gate all the way till Yamuna Bridge and Sarai Kale Khan. The entire stretch in front of Akshardham is totally choked.

#WATCH | Traffic slows down at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road after heavy security was deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi.



While CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the fifth ED summon in Delhi Excise policy case, he is expected to join… pic.twitter.com/CxqSE0zcRT — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The traffic diversions comes amid AAP’s protest over alleged rigging in Chandigarh mayor election and BJP’s demonstration over alleged corruption of by the Kejriwal government.

Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal who skipped the fifth ED summon in Delhi Excise policy case is also expected to join the party workers & leaders in holding a protest outside BJP Headquarters.

