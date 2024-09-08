sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:35 IST, September 8th 2024

Traffic Movement on Pandav Nagar Flyover to be Hit For a Week: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said on Sunday that traffic will be affected on the Pandav Nagar Flyover in east Delhi for a week due to maintenance work.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Traffic movement on Pandav Nagar Flyover to be hit for a week, says Delhi Police | Image: PTI/ Representative
