Published 02:43 IST, September 26th 2024
Traffic Offenders Be Alert: You May End Up Paying Higher Vehicle Insurance Premiums
Delhi LG VK Saxena has written to Nirmala Sitharaman, asking her to link the vehicle insurance premiums to the number of traffic violations recorded against it
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Traffic offenders may end up paying higher vehicle insurance premiums | Image: Representational
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
02:43 IST, September 26th 2024