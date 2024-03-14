×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Traffic Snarls in Central Delhi Due to Farmers’ ‘Mahapanchayat’

Traffic snarls were witnessed in central Delhi on Thursday in view of a farmers' "mahapanchayat" convened at the Ramlila Ground here to protest against the Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kisan Mahapanchayat
Traffic Snarls in Central Delhi Due to Farmers’ ‘Mahapanchayat’ | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Traffic snarls were witnessed in central Delhi on Thursday in view of a farmers' "mahapanchayat" convened at the Ramlila Ground here to protest against the Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

Vehicles moved at a snail's pace, resulting in traffic congestion at ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj, among other places.

A senior police officer said commuters might face some trouble but the traffic is moving.

"We have had a word with the traffic police about diversion plans," the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, alerting commuters about traffic regulations and route diversions.

The advisory said traffic will be regulated from 6 am to 4 pm on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.

"Traffic diversions may be imposed from 6 am on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market road, Paharganj Chowk, roundabout Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Janpath Road, Tolstoy Marg crossing, KG Marg crossing and roundabout GPO," the advisory read.

The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid or bypass the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services.

"The public is advised to keep sufficient time in hand while planning road journeys through the diverted routes. Those going towards ISBTs, railway stations or the airport are advised to plan their travel carefully," a senior traffic police official said.  

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

