New Delhi: In view of the ‘satsang’ programme that will held at Radha Soami Satsang Complex on Bhati Mines Road in Mehrauli from March 1 to March 3, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing traffic restrictions and diversions.

“A huge public gathering of around 300,000 from all parts of Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states is expected on these days. Movement of general traffic will be regulated on the following roads and junctions from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Satsang days,” the Delhi police said.

On the mentioned days, a huge influx of devotees is expected at the ‘Satsang’ venue from all parts of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

Delhi Traffic: THESE Roads to Remain Affected

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing the movement of general traffic will be regulated on the following roads and junctions between 6 am and 2 pm from March 1 to March 3:

Bhati Mines Road

Bandh Road

Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

CDR Chowk

Anuvrat Marg

Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)

Mehrauli – Gurgaon Road

Mehrauli – Badarpur Road

Dera Road

Y Point Chhatarpur

Main Chhatarpur Road

100 Feet Road Junction

Andheria More

Mandi Road

Aurobindo Marg

The traffic police further said that to avoid any inconvenience, devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram are advised to reach Radha Soami Satsang Complex via Dera border. It added that movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhati Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and SSN Marg.

The DTP said that all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. However, it also advised the emergency vehicles to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road.

The traffic police also advised the commuters to cooperate with them by avoiding/bypassing the mentioned roads. It also advised commuters to make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services. It told the commuters to contact the traffic helpline number 1095/011-25844444, and WhatsApp Number 8750871493 in case of any inconvenience.