Tragedy at Gurugram Wedding: 1-Year-Old Dies After Mistaking Thinner for Water
The incident was reported from Sohna's Kothada Raipur village where Hakshan's family was attending a marriage ceremony.
Gurugram: A child died in Haryana after drinking paint thinner, mistaking it for water, police said on Monday.
Hakshan, one and a half years old, became unconscious from an excruciating pain in his stomach and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday, they said.
The incident was reported from Sohna's Kothada Raipur village where Hakshan's family was attending a marriage ceremony, police said.
The ceremony was taking place at a house, which was painted a few weeks ago, and the thinner was bought then, they said.
Hakshan, who was playing, drank the thinner, mistaking it for water, police said and added that he had come to Sohna along with his parents.
"The child drank the thinner by mistake. We have lodged a report and taken action under 174 of the Crpc. The body has been handed over to his family after postmortem," Investigating Officer Dharmendra said. The boy was a resident of Jalalpur village in Haryana's Palwal district.
(With Inputs From PTI)
