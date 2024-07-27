Published 14:33 IST, July 27th 2024
Tragedy in UP's Bareilly: Woman and Daughter Electrocuted by Fallen High-Tension Wire
On Friday a woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high-tension live wire broke and fell on them.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high-tension live wire broke and fell on them here on Friday | Image: Pixabay
14:33 IST, July 27th 2024