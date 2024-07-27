sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:33 IST, July 27th 2024

Tragedy in UP's Bareilly: Woman and Daughter Electrocuted by Fallen High-Tension Wire

On Friday a woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high-tension live wire broke and fell on them.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high tension live wire broke and fell on them here on Friday
A woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high-tension live wire broke and fell on them here on Friday | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:33 IST, July 27th 2024