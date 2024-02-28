Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:45 IST
Tragic: 25-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack in Delhi Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death
- India
- 1 min read
Ghaziabad: A newlywed young couple met a tragic end in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad within 24 hours of a visit to a zoo in Delhi. 25-year-old Abhishek and his wife Anjali had gone to the zoo on Monday.
However, things turned ugly when Abhishek suffered a heart attack, as per media reports.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital when he began experiencing chest pain. Abhishek died while he was undergoing treatment.
Hours later, overwhelmed by the shock of her husband's sudden death, Anjali committed suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of their residential building.
She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died the next day.
The couple tied the knot on 30 November 2023.
This untimely demise of the young couple raises the alarm that collapsing and succumbing to heart attacks during physical activities.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:25 IST