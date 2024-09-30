Published 00:02 IST, September 30th 2024
Tragic Accident: 2-Year-Old Suffocates After Airbag Deployment in Car Crash in Kerala's Malappuram
A 2-year-old girl tragically lost her life after suffocating from an airbag deployment during a car collision with a tanker in the Kottakkal-Padaparambu area.
India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tragic Accident: 2-Year-Old Suffocates After Airbag Deployment in Car Crash in Kerala's Malappuram | Image: Republic world breaking news
