Jaipur: A constable was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Didwana district on Wednesday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma said the accident occurred when Mehboob Khan, 45, was going from the Police Lines towards the superintendent of police's (SP) office.

