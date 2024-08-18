sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse

Published 00:49 IST, August 18th 2024

Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse

In Rayachoti, a woman and her children died in a self-immolation after alleged domestic abuse and surveillance by her husband.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse
Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse | Image: Shutterstock/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:49 IST, August 18th 2024