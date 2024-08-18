Published 00:49 IST, August 18th 2024
Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse
In Rayachoti, a woman and her children died in a self-immolation after alleged domestic abuse and surveillance by her husband.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tragic End in Rayachoti: Woman and Children Die in Self-Immolation Amidst Alleged Domestic Abuse | Image: Shutterstock/Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:49 IST, August 18th 2024