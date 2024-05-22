Advertisement

Rajkot: An elderly couple and their 35-year-old son allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison near Paddhari town in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of the trio were recovered from an autorickshaw near Mota Rampar village in the district around 10.15 am, a Paddhari police station official said.

"A suicide note was recovered from the spot and it showed that the family took the extreme step by consuming poisonous liquid together due to financial hardships and health concerns," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kadar Mukasam (62), his wife Faridaben (59), and their son Ashiq (35). Kadar, reportedly, worked as a rickshaw driver

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, stated the police official.

