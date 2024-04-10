Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl lost her life allegedly due to a drug overdose. According to sources, the girl was tempted to experience a "thrill-seeking experience" by her male friend. The accused, identified as Vivek Maurya, 28, has been arrested.

Police said that her friend took her to a vacant plot in Lucknow's Tiwariganj and administered her a concoction of medicine and an addictive drug. The 18-year-old had a private job in Bengaluru and returned to Lucknow on April 3.

The incident took place after she left her Mahanagar residence on April 7 to catch a train to Bengaluru.

Vivek Maurya, a Barabanki native, was staying at Mahanagar and was friends with the victim, police said.

An FIR was filed by the BBD police under IPC Section 302 (murder) but it was converted to IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) during the probe, police said.

Police added that the girl's condition worsened after the "cocktail overdose" while the man also got heavily intoxicated.

He himself called the UP112 helpline seeking help, following which the girl was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A syringe and a pack of smack was recovered by the police from the vacant plot.

