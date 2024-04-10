×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Tragic: Lucknow Girl Injected With Drugs, Dies of Overdose

A syringe and a pack of smack was recovered by the police from the vacant plot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
drugs
Image used for representational purposes only. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl lost her life allegedly due to a drug overdose. According to sources, the girl was tempted to experience a "thrill-seeking experience" by her male friend. The accused, identified as Vivek Maurya, 28, has been arrested.

Police said that her friend took her to a vacant plot in Lucknow's Tiwariganj and administered her a concoction of medicine and an addictive drug. The 18-year-old had a private job in Bengaluru and returned to Lucknow on April 3.

Advertisement

The incident took place after she left her Mahanagar residence on April 7 to catch a train to Bengaluru.

Vivek Maurya, a Barabanki native, was staying at Mahanagar and was friends with the victim, police said.

Advertisement

An FIR was filed by the BBD police under IPC Section 302 (murder) but it was converted to IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) during the probe, police said.

Police added that the girl's condition worsened after the "cocktail overdose" while the man also got heavily intoxicated.

Advertisement

He himself called the UP112 helpline seeking help, following which the girl was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A syringe and a pack of smack was recovered by the police from the vacant plot.
 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

2 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

3 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

5 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

6 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

9 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

11 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

12 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

15 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

15 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

17 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

18 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

18 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

19 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

20 minutes ago
student

news

23 minutes ago
Mercedes Benz displays 3 SUVs at Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes Q1 sales

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo