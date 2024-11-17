Published 23:27 IST, November 17th 2024
Tragic Road Accident in Meerut: Family of Three Crushed by Truck, Driver Absconds
A truck on Sunday ran over three people of a family riding a motorcycle near Karnaval Gate, killing them on the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Truck crushes bike riders in Meerut, kills 3 | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:27 IST, November 17th 2024