  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tragic Road Accident in Meerut: Family of Three Crushed by Truck, Driver Absconds

Published 23:27 IST, November 17th 2024

Tragic Road Accident in Meerut: Family of Three Crushed by Truck, Driver Absconds

A truck on Sunday ran over three people of a family riding a motorcycle near Karnaval Gate, killing them on the spot.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Truck crushes bike riders in Meerut, kills 3
Truck crushes bike riders in Meerut, kills 3 | Image: PTI
