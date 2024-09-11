sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Train Derailment Bid: Over Two Dozen Detained For Questioning By Kanpur Police

Published 17:22 IST, September 11th 2024

Train Derailment Bid: Over Two Dozen Detained For Questioning By Kanpur Police

A major train accident was averted on Monday by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Train derailment bid
Police personnel inspect site where one of the cement blocks was allegedly placed on the tracks of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:22 IST, September 11th 2024