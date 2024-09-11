Published 17:22 IST, September 11th 2024
Train Derailment Bid: Over Two Dozen Detained For Questioning By Kanpur Police
A major train accident was averted on Monday by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police personnel inspect site where one of the cement blocks was allegedly placed on the tracks of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. | Image: PTI
