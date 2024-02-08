Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
Train Engine Hits End of Platform's End at Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur Station, Probe Underway
As of now, no one has been reported to be injured in the accident that occurred on platform 'number 8' during “shunting”, the official said.
Bilaspur: A train engine had a deadly crash at the end of a platform and damaged a portion of it at Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur station on Tuesday night.
A Railway official said that the train engine was attached to the 'Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express,' when it hit the platform and damaged a part of it.
Also, the incident did not affected any rail traffic, the official added.
The express train arrived on platform number 8 of Bilaspur railway station at 7 pm and subsequently all passengers got down.
Around 8:15 pm the coaches were to be sent to the yard for inspection. However, due to the mistake of the loco pilot, the engine moved forward instead of backward and hit the dead end of the platform.
“No one was injured. The portion of the platform that was hit by the engine got damaged. What effect the incident has had on the engine is being investigated. No traffic was affected due to this,” he said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(With PTI inputs)
Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
