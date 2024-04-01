×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:06 IST

'Transformation Occurred Because of Honesty & Consistency': PM Attends RBI's 90-Year Celebration

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that when the decisions are right and hence the policies bear the right fruit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Attends 90-Year Celebration
PM Modi Attends 90-Year Celebration | Image:ANI
New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the commemoration ceremony for 90 years of the RBI on Monday, April 1. The PM Applauded the transformation that the RBI had witnessed in the last decade, saying that the changes that occurred in the banking system are due to its 'honesty and consistency' in the efforts of the government.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that when the decisions are right and hence the policies bear the right fruit.

"The transformation occurred because there was honesty and consistency in our efforts. This change has come because our policies, intentions and decisions were clear. When the intentions are clear, then the policies are right. When policies are right, then the decisions are right. And when the decisions are right, the results are also right," he said.

Recalling his previous visit on the occasion of the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the Prime Minister said that in 2014, the situation was so 'bad that the public sector banks were not able to provide enough boost to the country's economic progress.'

“In 2014, when I attended the programme for the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the situation was very different. The entire banking sector in India was struggling with problems and challenges. Everyone was doubtful regarding the stability and future of India's banking system. The situation was so bad that the Public sector banks were not able to provide enough boosts to the country's economic progress. We all started from there and today, India's banking system is seen as a strong and sustainable banking system in the world.”

 “We left no stone unturned for the growth of the banking sector. The BJP government worked with the policy of recognition, resolution and recapitalization. To improve the situation of the public sector banks, the BJP government infused capital of around Rs. 3.5 lakh crore and also brought reforms related to governance,” he added. 

Highlighting the growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the last 10 years at the event, PM Modi said that India has entered a ‘new era of the banking sector, economy and currency exchange. ’

"UPI has become a globally recognised platform. It records over 1200 crore transactions every month. In just 10 years, we have entered a new era of the banking sector, economy and currency exchange. We have to deliberate more on the possibilities of digital transactions. We also have to monitor the channels of a cashless economy and ensure that we foster a financially inclusive culture," he said. 

Aiming for the target for the next 10 years, PM Modi, "While deciding the target for the next 10 years, we have to keep one more thing in mind. That is- the aspirations of the youth of India. India is one of the youngest countries in the world today. RBI has an important role in fulfilling this youth aspiration," he said.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:56 IST

