  • Transgender Identity Certificates Valid for PAN Card Applications: Centre tells SC

Published 15:25 IST, August 29th 2024

Transgender Identity Certificates Valid for PAN Card Applications: Centre tells SC

Indian government has informed SC that a 'certificate of identity' issued by a district magistrate under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Centre Recognizes Transgender Identity Certificates for PAN Card Applications
Centre Recognizes Transgender Identity Certificates for PAN Card Applications
  • 2 min read
