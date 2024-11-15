sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Telangana CM Orders Recruitment of Transgenders as Traffic Volunteers

Published 08:26 IST, November 15th 2024

Telangana CM Orders Recruitment of Transgenders as Traffic Volunteers

CM Reddy has instructed the officials to finalize a special dress code and salary for transgenders, similar to that of Home Guards.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Telangana CM orders recruitment of transgenders as traffic volunteers
Telangana CM orders recruitment of transgenders as traffic volunteers | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:26 IST, November 15th 2024

Good News