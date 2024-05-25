Advertisement

Noida-NCR News Updates: Saying that Uttar Pradesh has been endowed with the greatest number of expressways in the nation would not be incorrect. This list is going to shortly have another name added to it. An additional expressway will soon be built in this most populous state in the nation, cutting the 90-kilometer trip down to 31 kilometers. Nowadays, the journey takes two to three hours to complete. It will take only 15 minutes to do that route. Not only that, but two states will have direct access to the Jewar airport, Noida, thanks to the development of this short road.

Faridabad-Jewar Airport Travel Time

The Faridabad-Jewar Expressway is the subject of our discussion. The work on it began in June of last year. This highway is expected to be completed by June 2025, or within the following year, according to the National Highway Authority. From the airport being constructed in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, it would be immediately connected to Faridabad's Sector 65. The travelers from Gurugram and other regions of Haryana heading to the airport will profit from this. Traveling this distance in a car will only take fifteen minutes. Traveling from Faridabad to Jewar currently takes more than two hours.

Faridabad-Jewar Expressway: Route Details

The six-lane Jewar-Faridabad Expressway is currently under construction. It will connect to Faridabad via the Haryana villages of Bahpur, Kalan, Mohana, and Narhawali, and it will start at the Vallabhnagar, Ampur, and Jhuppa villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Delhi-Mumbai highway, Yamuna Expressway, Kundli Ghaziabad Palwal (KGP), or Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Kundli, Manesar, Palwal (KMP), or Western Peripheral Expressway, will all be connected to this highway.

The NHAI estimates that building this 31-kilometer road will come with a price tag of approximately Rs 2,414 crore. After it is finished, commercial and industrial developments will pick up steam, contributing to a rise in economic activity in the National Capital Region. This route will provide direct connectivity to Jewar Airport for both Faridabad and Gurugram. The Faridabad-Jewar Expressway is particularly crucial because, once it is finished, real estate values in the villages and other locations that it passes through will rise by 30 to 40 percent. As a result, this expressway will benefit industry and real estate in addition to facilitating connections.