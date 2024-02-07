Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Travelling at 160 kmph: Disturbing CCTV Footage of Crash That Killed Manvendra Singh’s Wife Emerges

Travelling at a speed of 160 kmph, the vehicle belonging to the ex-Congress MP abruptly veered to the right on the highway, leading to the deadly collision.

Digital Desk
Disturbing CCTV Footage of Crash That Killed Manvendra Singh’s Wife Emerges
Disturbing CCTV Footage of Crash That Killed Manvendra Singh’s Wife Emerges | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Alwar: A disturbing CCTV footage of a road accident in which former Congress MP Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh lost her life has emerged. Travelling at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour, the vehicle belonging to the ex-Congress MP abruptly veered to the right on the highway, leading to the deadly collision. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car's driver allegedly dozed off, ultimately causing the accident.

Meanwhile, Manvendra Singh, who was injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last evening, has been shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram from Alwar's Solanki Hospital along with his son and driver for further treatment. Manvendra Singh, the son of late BJP stalwart and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi when the accident occurred.

Manvendra Singh, his son and driver were shifted to a hospital in Gurugram through a green corridor late last night after their family members arrived in Alwar, a doctor said. Chitra Singh's body was also sent to Jodhpur.

A doctor attending the Congress leader said that Manvendra Singh got multiple fractures, including in his ribs, while his son got his hand fractured and there were minor injuries to the driver. All the three are now out of danger.

Manvendra Singh, a former MP from Barmer, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against then-chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from the Jhalrapatan constituency. He had lost the poll.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:28 IST

