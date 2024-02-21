Updated February 20th, 2024 at 23:41 IST
Delhi: Travelling between Rajpath and AIIMS? Here's What You Should Know About NDMC Parking Fee
The NDMC's decision to withdraw the double parking charge order comes a day after GRAP II restrictions were lifted in Delhi.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council, on Tuesday, put out an official notification that it was withdrawing its previous order of doubling charges at parking sites managed by it. The decision to double the parking charges had been taken last year with the view of discouraging personal vehicle usage in the national capital in the face of rising pollution levels.
At the time when the decision was made, GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions had been put in place. The parking charge order has now been withdrawn following a decision by the Commission for Air Quality Management on Monday to remove GRAP Stage II restrictions on the national capital in view of the improving polllution situation.
Advertisement
There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced.
Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at the Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area. These sites witness heavy traffic.
Advertisement
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.