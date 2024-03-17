×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Treasure Hunt: Instagram User Challenges Delhiiets, Hides ₹500 Notes Across The City | WATCH

An Instagram user has initiated a captivating treasure hunt across Delhi by hiding ₹500 notes in undisclosed locations, video goes viral.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: An Instagram user going by the handle @treasurehunt_delhi has a challenging hide and seek play for Delhiites. 

With a simple yet tantalizing challenge, this user is hiding ₹500 notes in various undisclosed locations, encouraging locals to take up on a treasure hunt challenge.

Through exciting video posts, this user shares clues and hints about the whereabouts of hidden ₹500 notes across the city.

Each video post from @treasurehunt_delhi features a caption teasing the location of the hidden treasure.

For instance, one recent viral post which come with a challenging caption says, "North Delhi, boating kerne aa jao," which loosely translates to “Come to North Delhi for boating” suggesting that the ₹500 note might be concealed somewhere near a boating area.

Watch Viral Video Here:

This treasure hunt video has spread excitement and engagement among Delhi Instagram users.

Viewers in the comment section are doing all the guess work and expressing their views. One user writes, “Naini lake model town 1st”, another user writes, “This treasure is hunted by heartless_vivaan”.

Another user comments, “Bhai south main kab aaaovge” which translates to “when are you coming to south.”

Beyond the monetary reward, the treasure hunt fosters a sense of adventure and community spirit among participants.

 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Viral

